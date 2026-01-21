Six new VAR rules fans will love and hate as IFAB propose time-limits and more reviews

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have recommended multiple changes to the laws of football at their Annual Business Meeting (ABM) in London.

Representatives from the English, Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish football associations all have permanent seats on IFAB, which is recognised by FIFA as the organisation responsible for football’s codified regulations.

And after successfully restricting the time a goalkeeper may hold the ball to eight seconds last year, they have released more recommendations, focusing on limiting tempo disruption.

VAR given greater power in new IFAB rules

Unnecessary interference from Video Assistant Referees (VAR) has continued to enrage fans, especially as some delays can still take over five minutes.

However, IFAB have suggested extending VAR’s powers, with the caveat of ensuring that this would not slow the flow of play.

VAR was first implemented in the Premier League in 2019

One proposal was allowing video match officials to ‘review red cards resulting from factually incorrect second yellow cards, as well as cases in which the wrong team is penalised for an offence resulting in a red or yellow card.’

Another change is using VAR for wrongly-awarded corner kicks, but it is specified this must not cause longer stoppages in play.

Wider ideas from the ABM included forcing ‘players who receive on-field medical treatment or assessment to leave the field and remain off it for a fixed period, the duration of which will be determined, after play restarts.’

The ABM also agreed to a ten-second time limit for substituted players to leave the field of play, as well as a similar countdown procedure for throw-ins and goal-kicks to be taken.

The continued development of semi-automated offsides and the incorporation of body cameras on referees were also discussed.

Only last week, Manchester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle was stopped for five minutes as the semi-automated offside system was unable to distinguish the ball, eventually ruling out Antoine Semenyo's second goal due to an offside call on Erling Haaland.

A 75 per cent majority is required to introduce any new regulations. Each UK football association has one vote, whilst FIFA have four votes ‘on behalf of all other National Associations in membership’.

The changes will be voted on in their Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place in Wales on 28 February.