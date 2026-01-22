Manchester City closing in on deal for Barcelona wonderkid: report

Manchester City are leading the race for one of Barcelona's brightest prospects

Manchester City have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign a Barcelona wonderkid.

Manager Pep Guardiola has already recruited Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively this month, as City aim to challenge for trophies on four fronts in the second half of the season.

Having added proven Premier League quality to their squad, City are now looking to the future as they close in on a deal for one of Barcelona's rising stars.

Manchester City aim to complete deal for Barcelona wonderkid

Get premium Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

City have picked up where they left off in the summer transfer window, when they made several eye-catching signings including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki.

It came after the club failed to win any major honours last season, but this time around they remain in the hunt for silverware in the Premier League, where they sit second, as well as the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Tijjani Reijnders was one of several eye-catching summer signings at City (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

City are still looking for January additions and have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Barcelona teenager Dro Fernandez, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque.

The 18-year-old has a €6m release clause and has reportedly already told Barca boss Hansi Flick that he wants to leave the club, to the surprise of the hierarchy at Camp Nou.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Barcelona had intended to renew Fernandez's contract when he turned 18 on January 12, but a delay in finalising the deal allowed several European giants to circle in a bid to land his signature.

City now appear to have won the race, with the presence of Guardiola, the club's sporting project and their commitment to youth all reportedly factors in the teenager's decision.

According to El Desmarque, a deal for the Spain Under 18 international could be finalised in the coming days.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was reportedly surprised at Fernandez's decision to move on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandez joined Barcelona's youth academy from ED Val Minor Nigran in 2022 and forced his way into Flick's first-team plans last summer.

The midfielder made his debut in a 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad in La Liga last September, with his first Champions League appearance coming against Olympiacos the following month.

He has featured five times for Barcelona overall, making two starts, but has not played for the first team since December 2.