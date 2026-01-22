Is Bruno Guimaraes injured this weekend? Newcastle United update after Toon skipper forced off

Newcastle recorded their fourth win from seven in this season’s Champions League and stand on the cusp of a top-eight League Phase finish.

In the Premier League, the Toon Army occupy eighth place heading into this weekend’s fixtures, which includes Aston Villa’s trip to the north-east.

The high-flying Villans have hit a rocky patch of late, losing to Arsenal and Everton in their last five, after an 11-game winning stretch.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his last-minute goal against Fulham earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their chances will be boosted by the absence of Newcastle’s midfield talisman Bruno Guimaraes, though. The Brazilian was substituted on the stroke of half-time as PSV were seen off with minimal fuss at St. James Park on Wednesday evening.

“Yeah he's a little bit sore,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said. “It's an ankle problem. “A little bit of swelling in his ankle having just seen him.”

The Brazilian has been a stalwart of Newcastle's midfield since arriving from Lyon in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guimaraes pulled up during the opening 45 minutes but did not require treatment initially and carried on. Shortly before the break, Guimaraes went down once more and this time was tended to by Newcastle’s club physio.

After a brief period off the pitch, he returned to the fray but appeared in some discomfort and was withdrawn before the interval.

The Brazil international posted on social media after the game, stating he had ‘mixed feelings’ about the evening’s events whilst expressing his hope that the injury is ‘not too serious’.

Howe added: “We hope it’s not serious, it’s difficult to know.

“Bruno is the type of player who never wants to come off, he always wants to play, so the fact he has come off is a worry for us.

Bruno Guimaraes has developed a reputation as a cult hero on Tyneside (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We’ll do everything we can to get him fit as quickly as possible.”

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Howe’s words ring true that Guimaraes’ inability to carry on is a worrying sign.

Should his absence be confirmed, it is likely former Villan Jacob Ramsey or Lewis Miley - if he is not required at right-back - will come into the side in Guimaraes’ place.