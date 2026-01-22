Is Bruno Guimaraes injured this weekend? Newcastle United update after Toon skipper forced off
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was forced off before half-time during the Magpies’ 3-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven
Newcastle recorded their fourth win from seven in this season’s Champions League and stand on the cusp of a top-eight League Phase finish.
In the Premier League, the Toon Army occupy eighth place heading into this weekend’s fixtures, which includes Aston Villa’s trip to the north-east.
The high-flying Villans have hit a rocky patch of late, losing to Arsenal and Everton in their last five, after an 11-game winning stretch.
Their chances will be boosted by the absence of Newcastle’s midfield talisman Bruno Guimaraes, though. The Brazilian was substituted on the stroke of half-time as PSV were seen off with minimal fuss at St. James Park on Wednesday evening.
“Yeah he's a little bit sore,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said. “It's an ankle problem. “A little bit of swelling in his ankle having just seen him.”
Guimaraes pulled up during the opening 45 minutes but did not require treatment initially and carried on. Shortly before the break, Guimaraes went down once more and this time was tended to by Newcastle’s club physio.
After a brief period off the pitch, he returned to the fray but appeared in some discomfort and was withdrawn before the interval.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Brazil international posted on social media after the game, stating he had ‘mixed feelings’ about the evening’s events whilst expressing his hope that the injury is ‘not too serious’.
Howe added: “We hope it’s not serious, it’s difficult to know.
“Bruno is the type of player who never wants to come off, he always wants to play, so the fact he has come off is a worry for us.
“We’ll do everything we can to get him fit as quickly as possible.”
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Howe’s words ring true that Guimaraes’ inability to carry on is a worrying sign.
Should his absence be confirmed, it is likely former Villan Jacob Ramsey or Lewis Miley - if he is not required at right-back - will come into the side in Guimaraes’ place.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.