Alan Brazil taken off the air during talkSPORT Breakfast after falling ill

Alan Brazil had to withdraw from his role presenting talkSPORT Breakfast on Thursday when he was taken ill live on air.

Brazil has been a regular voice on talkSPORT since before it was talkSPORT but the 66-year-old broadcaster was forced off the airwaves while ‘feeling a bit poorly’ during the show, which he was co-presenting with former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The former Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United forward left the show early, and Agbonlahor confirmed that he had taken his leave because of illness.

Agbonlahor reassured listeners that Alan Brazil will be back

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You’re listening to the talkSPORT Breakfast with me, Gabby. Big Alan Brazil is feeling a bit poorly, but he’ll be back as soon as he can,” said the former Villa striker.

Brazil has shared his breakfast show role with Laura Woods and Jeff Stelling for the past five years but his seat was filled late in the day on Thursday’s show by fellow broadcaster Katie Shanahan, who had been on the air presenting the previous show.

A post shared by Gabriel Agbonlahor (@ga11official) A photo posted by on

“Alan Brazil is currently feeling a bit poorly but don’t worry, listeners, he’s okay,” confirmed Shanahan.

It was Shanahan’s second unexpected appearance in as many months. At the start of December, Woods was also taken ill while presenting coverage of England’s women’s international friendly against Ghana on ITV4.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shanahan stepped in alongside Ian Wright and Anita Asante, with Woods later reassuring viewers that there was nothing to worry about after she collapsed on air.

Brazil was an evening presenter on Talk Radio before moving to the breakfast slot in 2000 with the station now under its new moniker.

Before working as a sports reporter and talkSPORT presenter, Brazil was a highly regarded footballer, winning the FA Cup with both Ipswich and Man United and the UEFA Cup with both Ipswich and Spurs.

Katie Shanahan on the air with ITV4 after replacing Laura Woods in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

He enjoyed a loan spell in the North American Soccer League while on the books at Portman Road. After leaving the Red Devils, Brazil played for Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.

The former Scotland international played non-league football for Felixstowe Town as well as a number of clubs in Essex and teams in Switzerland and Australia.

Despite being a respected player and enjoying significant success under Bobby Robson in particular, Glasgow-born Brazil played just 13 times for Scotland.

While Brazil has been a usually reliable present throughout two different eras of radio, he can also be a divisive character. Nevertheless, listeners will be united in wishing him a speedy recovery.