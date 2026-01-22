Alan Brazil taken off the air during talkSPORT Breakfast after falling ill

News
By published

Brazil is ‘okay’ confirms last-minute stand-in presenter after talkSPORT stalwart was unable to complete the daily breakfast show on Thursday

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: TalkSport presenter Alan Brazil watches on during the Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, on February 26, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)
talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Brazil had to withdraw from his role presenting talkSPORT Breakfast on Thursday when he was taken ill live on air.

Brazil has been a regular voice on talkSPORT since before it was talkSPORT but the 66-year-old broadcaster was forced off the airwaves while ‘feeling a bit poorly’ during the show, which he was co-presenting with former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor reassured listeners that Alan Brazil will be back

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Amazon Prime pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 26, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Gabriel Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You’re listening to the talkSPORT Breakfast with me, Gabby. Big Alan Brazil is feeling a bit poorly, but he’ll be back as soon as he can,” said the former Villa striker.

Brazil has shared his breakfast show role with Laura Woods and Jeff Stelling for the past five years but his seat was filled late in the day on Thursday’s show by fellow broadcaster Katie Shanahan, who had been on the air presenting the previous show.

“Alan Brazil is currently feeling a bit poorly but don’t worry, listeners, he’s okay,” confirmed Shanahan.

It was Shanahan’s second unexpected appearance in as many months. At the start of December, Woods was also taken ill while presenting coverage of England’s women’s international friendly against Ghana on ITV4.

Shanahan stepped in alongside Ian Wright and Anita Asante, with Woods later reassuring viewers that there was nothing to worry about after she collapsed on air.

Brazil was an evening presenter on Talk Radio before moving to the breakfast slot in 2000 with the station now under its new moniker.

Before working as a sports reporter and talkSPORT presenter, Brazil was a highly regarded footballer, winning the FA Cup with both Ipswich and Man United and the UEFA Cup with both Ipswich and Spurs.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: ITV Sport presenter Katie Shanahan looks on after replacing Laura Woods prior to the Women&amp;amp;apos;s international friendly match between England and Ghana at St Mary&amp;amp;apos;s Stadium on December 02, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Katie Shanahan on the air with ITV4 after replacing Laura Woods in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

He enjoyed a loan spell in the North American Soccer League while on the books at Portman Road. After leaving the Red Devils, Brazil played for Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.

The former Scotland international played non-league football for Felixstowe Town as well as a number of clubs in Essex and teams in Switzerland and Australia.

Despite being a respected player and enjoying significant success under Bobby Robson in particular, Glasgow-born Brazil played just 13 times for Scotland.

While Brazil has been a usually reliable present throughout two different eras of radio, he can also be a divisive character. Nevertheless, listeners will be united in wishing him a speedy recovery.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.