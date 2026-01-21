How to watch Arsenal vs Man United – Free live stream for Women's League Cup clash

Watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women in the League Cup, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

With just four teams remaining in the Subway Women's League Cup, the semi-finals see four of the best Women's Super League sides battle it out.

With seven-time winners Arsenal hosting Manchester United, this juicy tie sees two rivals face off against each other, with Alessia Russo facing her old side.

United have never reached the final of this competition and Marc Skinner will be keen to change that record against Renee Slegers side.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Man United in the League Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Arsenal vs Man United free live stream

You can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United for free on YouTube, with the WSL live streaming the game on its channel. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Watch Arsenal vs Man United from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Manchester United. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United in the UK

Arsenal vs Man United in the League Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by both Sky Sports and BBC iPlayer.

Sky Sports subscribers will find the action on Sky Sports+, which is the supplementary streaming service to the core channels.

This Women's League Cup semi-final is also going out free-to-air on the BBC's streaming service, iPlayer.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the US

Fans in the USA can tune into the free live stream on YouTube.

Arsenal vs Man United: League Cup preview

These teams have already met twice in the WSL this season, in September and again earlier this month - with both encounters ending in goalless draws.

Fans will be hoping for more action tonight, especially with a place in the final at stake. Unlike the league meetings, there must be a winner tonight in the semi-final, with extra time and penalties to follow if the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes.

Both teams are dealing with notable absences. Arsenal will be without Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, who misses out with a calf injury, while Manchester United remain without Ella Toone, sidelined since late December with a hip problem, and Fridolina Rolfo who is not yet back to full fitness.

With both clubs competing in the Champions League this season, they entered at the quarter-final stage and need just three victories to lift this trophy - and tonight represents the second step on that path.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United may just want it more on the night. With silverware firmly in their sights, Marc Skinner's side could take another step forward and topple Arsenal in what promises to be a hard-fought semi-final.