How to watch Man City vs Chelsea – TV details, free live stream for Women's League Cup semi-final

Watch Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women in the League Cup today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

With just four teams left in the Subway Women’s League Cup, the competition reaches the semi-final stage as four of the Women’s Super League’s strongest sides battle for a place in the final.

This heavyweight clash is a repeat of last season’s final at Pride Park, where Chelsea emerged victorious to claim the first trophy of their domestic treble.

This time however, Manchester City host the holders at the Joie Stadium and go into the tie ahead of the champions in the league.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Man City vs Chelsea in the League Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Manchester City vs Chelsea free live stream

You can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea for free on YouTube, with the WSL live streaming the game on its channel. Geo-restrictions may apply.

LIVE: Manchester City v Chelsea | Subway Women's League Cup 25/26 - YouTube Watch On

Watch Man City vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Manchester City vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the UK

Manchester City vs Chelsea in the League Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by both Sky Sports and BBC iPlayer.

Sky Sports subscribers will find the action on Sky Sports Mix or wherever you stream your Sky Sports content.

The game is also going out free-to-air on the BBC's streaming service, iPlayer.

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the US

US fans will be able to access the free live stream on the WSL YouTube channel.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: League Cup preview

The sides last met on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season, when Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea edged out City 2-1.

Since then, the momentum has shifted towards Andree Jeglertz’s side, who have set the pace in the league and currently sit top of the table, six points clear of the reigning champions.

Chelsea arrive as the defending League Cup holders after overcoming City in last year’s final, while City will be eager to seek revenge and look to add to their own record in the competition. City have lifted the trophy four times, most recently in 2022, compared to Chelsea’s three triumphs.

With both clubs competing in the Champions League this season, they entered at the quarter-final stage and need just three victories to lift this trophy - with tonight marking the second step on that journey.

With a place in the final on the line, there must be a winner on the night, with extra time and penalties to follow if the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

City will carry their momentum from the league into this tie and get their revenge on Chelsea from last year's final.