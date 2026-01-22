Is Matheus Nunes available this weekend? Premier League fitness update on Manchester City full-back

Manchester City were beaten 3-1 at Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, another reminder of just how key right-back Matheus Nunes can be to Pep Guardiola's team.

Nunes missed out on the Champions League trip to the Arctic Circle as he recovers from the flu, which also kept him out of last weekend's derby defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has started 17 of Man City's matches in the Premier League this season and is regarded as one of their most important players.

Matheus Nunes illness latest ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves

Man City's former Wolves star Matheus Nunes (Image credit: Getty)

Man City have lost two and won one of the three league games in which Nunes hasn't featured in the 2025-26 season, and lost two and won one of the three Champions League matches in which he's been unavailable or unused as a substitute.

Guardiola is readying his team for a home game against improving Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and doubts over Nunes' ability to play against his former club remain after City's chastening midweek defeat in Norway.

A post shared by FK Bodø/Glimt (@bodoglimt) A photo posted by on

City have offered no suggestion that Nunes will take more than this week to recover and it's understood that they are hopeful he will be available for selection against Wolves on Saturday.

He will be assessed before Guardiola makes a decision on his squad and will surely be eager to face his old teammates when Rob Edwards brings the Old Gold to the Etihad Stadium.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nunes, who was born in Brazil but has played 17 times for Portugal, joined the West Midlands club from Sporting CP in 2022 but was snapped up by City after a single stellar season at Molineux.

He netted Wolves a reported fee of £53 million and has been an increasingly positive influence on City in his first three seasons. He featured 28 times in all competitions in 2023-24, winning the Premier League title, and has been a regular start in the subsequent campaigns.

This season, City have been beaten by Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur in his absence, two of them at home.

Matheus Nunes in action against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get premium Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

The former Wolves right-back has appeared in five matches against his old club since joining City, losing the first one at Molineux but winning the last four, all in the Premier League.

City have won those matches by an aggregate score of 12-2 thanks to a 5-1 home win in 2023-24 and a 4-0 victory away at Wolves on the opening day of the 2025-26 season.

Nunes was introduced off the bench at 3-0, playing 24 minutes after replacing Rico Lewis on the right side of the City defence.