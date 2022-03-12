Harry Kane equals record for most away Premier League goals

Harry Kane must enjoy playing at rival stadiums more than he does at Tottenham.

The Spurs striker equalled an unusual record by netting a penalty away to Manchester United on Saturday, becoming the Premier League's joint-top scorer of all time in away matches.

The converted penalty was Kane's 94th league goal on his travels, tying the previous record held by Wayne Rooney.

But while Rooney needed 243 games to reach that tally, Kane did it in only 138 away trips.

The goal also took Kane level with Frank Lampard as the fifth all-time top scorer in the league on 177 goals.

He still has some way to go before he reaches record scorer Alan Shearer on 260 goals, but at 28 he still has plenty of time to catch him up.

Top away scorers in Premier League history

1 Harry Kane - 94

2 Wayne Rooney - 94

3 Alan Shearer - 87

4 Frank Lampard - 85

5 Andrew Cole - 83