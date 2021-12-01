Hartlepool appoint former defender Graeme Lee as new boss

Hartlepool have named former defender Graeme Lee as their new manager.

Lee rejoins his old club, where he will take up his first managerial role, having worked in the Middlesbrough academy set-up for a number of years.

The appointment of the 43-year-old, who had been Boro’s under-23 coach since summer 2019, follows the departure of Dave Challinor to Stockport a month ago. He will be joined by Michael Nelson as assistant manager.

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh told the club’s website: “It was always the view that we wanted to appoint a manager and coaching team that was modern in their approach, with the capability to build on foundations that have been put in place over recent years.

“Graeme joins us from Middlesbrough FC where has amassed a wealth of experience over a 10-year period and alongside Michael Nelson we believe we have two very forward-thinking coaches that are also strong and capable characters to lead the players and club forward.

“Graeme and Michael also know this level of football remarkably well having captained various sides in the Football league, they are natural leaders and both have a deep connection with our club having played nearly 500 games for Hartlepool United between them.

“I have great confidence that their commitment and work ethic will be second to none and I felt it was critical that we have people in the building who want to go the journey with us, to really unlock this club’s full potential.”