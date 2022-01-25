"He knows nothing about football" Karim Benzema takes on Jamie Carragher over Lionel Messi comments

Karim Benzema has entered a bizarre argument with Jamie Carragher, following the Sky Sports pundit's comments on Lionel Messi.

Carragher recently revealed on Sky that he had received a direct message on Instagram from the Paris Saint-Germain player, calling him "a donkey", after Carra had said on Monday Night Football that it was a bad move for the little genius to head to the French capital.

The former Liverpool defender took the insult in good spirits, however, still full of praise for Messi and sticking to his guns that he hadn't been as good as "my man, Salah".

But Karim Benzema, who played against Messi in the El Clasico tie for the best part of a decade, has other ideas.

Honoured to be called a donkey by the Legend Lionel Messi! @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/mruaGNuC1ZJanuary 21, 2022 See more

“How won’t he succeed? It is just a period of adaptation because he is not scoring a lot of goals,” Benzema told TF1.

“But watch what he does on the pitch. In any case, you cannot criticise a player like that, he who criticises Messi, knows nothing about football, in fact!”

Messi has just one goal so far for Les Parisiens since making his high-profile switch from Barcelona last season. The Flea has received plenty of criticism for his domestic performances – and not just from Sky Sports.

Carragher, meanwhile, has yet to publicly respond to the French striker.

