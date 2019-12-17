Hearts wait on Berra and Brandon

Hearts will make late decisions on fitness doubts Christophe Berra and Jamie Brandon ahead of the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu is suspended but wide player Jake Mulraney returns from a ban.

Steven Naismith, Aidy White and Callumn Morrison remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Peter Haring (groin), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring).

Ryan Christie is fit to return from a knee injury for the champions but Mohamed Elyounoussi will miss out again after struggling with a foot problem in recent weeks.

Neil Lennon will make late decisions on Jonny Hayes and Mikey Johnston after they also missed Sunday’s victory over Hibernian.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Hearts provisional squad: Zlamal, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Whelan, Bozanic, Clare, Mulraney, MacLean, Keena, Meshino, Wighton, Walker, Damour, Pereira.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Morgan, Gordon.