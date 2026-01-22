Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus wanted in €20m Serie A move - and he's already agreed an exit previously

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is a reported transfer target for two of Italy’s Serie A titans.

Jesus has been beset with injury issues since he joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, most seriously a knee injury that ruled him out for almost all of 2025.

He was back to Premier League action in December, scoring in his fourth appearance off the bench to help the league leaders beat Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium. On Tuesday, two Champions League goals against Inter Milan cemented his return.

Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal for Italy

“[Jesus] was the star of the show at the gala evening at the Meazza,” reports Calciomercato. “[It was] a brace that has relaunched Gabriel Jesus on the prestigious European stage… with the Brazilian already back in top form in just a few weeks.

“[He] was also at the centre of several transfer rumours in recent months.”

Gabriel Jesus on his Premier League return for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite previous interest from Inter, it’s their two great rivals who are understood to be at the front of the queue.

“With a year to go [on his contract], the Brazilian is expected to be on the market, with Juventus and AC Milan in Serie A poised to capitalise,” says Calciomercato.

“AC Milan could be in trouble if [Dusan] Vlahovic’s arrival doesn’t materialise, while Juve is monitoring the Brazilian striker. Gabriel Jesus’ price tag – considering his currently contract – would be no more than €20 million.”

An extension to that contact seems unlikely for the 28-year-old, with Arsenal seemingly willing to entertain other ideas as far back as last summer, when Flamengo were in positive talks with the former Palmeiras forward over a possible return to Brazil.

RTI Esporte reported in July that a loan to the Rio de Janeiro giants was on the table as part of Jesus’ recovery plan after suffering his cruciate knee ligament injury.

Gabriel Jesus in training in the gym at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Rio de Janeiro club plans to propose a one-season loan to Arsenal, valid until June 2026, with an option to buy his economic rights at the end of the loan period,” RTI Esporte reported.

“Gabriel sees a return to Brazilian football as strategic. The striker wants to recover physically and technically to get on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian national team coach, with a view to the 2026 World Cup.”

“The player's staff has already officially informed the [Brazilian Football Confederation] of the athlete's intention.”

No move materialised and Jesus completed his rehabilitation in London. He returned in the Champions League against Club Brugge before a Premier League cameo at the Emirates Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers in mid-December.

He will be available for selection when Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. After a two-goal performance in Milan in midweek, Mikel Arteta might be tempted to hand him a first league start of the season.