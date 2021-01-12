Hibernian sign former Celtic and Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine

Hibernian have signed Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old former Celtic and Ross County player, whose last club was Hull before he was released last June, joined up with his new team-mates at Hibs’ training ground on Tuesday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock, head coach Jack Ross told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to be able to add a player of Jackson’s calibre to the squad and I think he’ll complement the other players that we have.

“Jackson has played at a high level as an international. He can go box-to-box, he offers a goal threat and he’s hungry to play.

“He joins us at an exciting time with some big games coming up.”

Irvine said: “I’m pleased to have everything sorted because as soon as I heard of Hibs’ interest, I was keen to make it happen.

“No one has to tell me what a big club this is. I saw it for myself when I was with Celtic and Ross County.

“I had a great chat with the gaffer, who outlined that this is a club that wants to be competing for silverware and qualifying for Europe. Why wouldn’t you want to be part of that?

“I’ve missed playing so I’m hoping to be involved as soon as possible.

“I’ll work as hard as I can in training and hopefully give the staff something to think about.”

The move is subject to international clearance.