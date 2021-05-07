Hibernian welcome back Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy for semi-final

Hibernian have Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy back in their squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United.

Nisbet is back after missing one game with an ankle issue while Murphy returns after a hamstring injury.

Alex Gogic is suspended following his late red card in the quarter-final against Motherwell while Chris Cadden (back) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon reported no fresh injuries for the Hampden encounter.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.