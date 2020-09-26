Jack Ross calls for more of the same from Hibernian

Jack Ross has challenged his Hibernian players to show their performance against Rangers was no one-off.

Hibs claimed a point against the Scottish Premiership leaders last weekend as they became the first team to breach the Gers defence this season in their 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

They now face a trip to Glasgow to take on champions Celtic and Ross wants his players to follow up their display.

“What we have shown is we can do that on a one-off basis,” the Hibs head coach said.

“What we need to do is make sure we can do that continually.

“This is another good test for us right away to show we can reach those type of levels again and be competitive against the top teams in the league, which is where we want to get to.

“I enjoyed last weekend, not just because we took something from the game. I think it was more just the manner of the performance, because that’s what I wanted from the players, to show different parts of their game, which they did.

“And if the result went against us, but playing in that manner, I would still have got a little bit of satisfaction from it.

“The challenge is to repeat that kind of performance. There are no guarantees about that but, if we do that, we will make sure it is highly competitive for Celtic.”