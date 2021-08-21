James McPake urges Dundee to get crowd going against Hibernian

Boss James McPake wants to hear Dundee fans make all the noise when Hibernian visit Dens Park in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

The Taysiders responded to their thrashing at Celtic by producing a fine performance in their home Premier Sports Cup win over Motherwell last week.

McPake, a former Hibs captain, wants to build on that victory against Jack Ross’ men.

He said: “We are always confident in this group, they are resilient, great character and great experience, mixed with youth and energy.

“But we are also facing a very good Hibs side who have maximum points and who have had a fantastic start to the season.

“I have huge respect for their manager and the job he has done there.

“I know that club very well and I know how hard it is to go and perform at that club, the demands on that club and the Hibs players know that as well.

“So they are performing for Jack and doing well.

“But our players are performing as well and they bounced back after a real sore one at Parkhead and deservedly won a fantastic cup tie last week.

“We got the crowd excited and we need to do the same on Sunday.

“There are going to be a lot more fans here and a good away crowd as well which has the makings of a good atmosphere. We need to make sure the noise is coming from the Dundee fans.

“To do that, we need to be attacking, playing football in Hibs’ half, making chances and scoring opportunities.”