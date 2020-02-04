James Tavernier set for Rangers return

Skipper James Tavernier is set to return to Steven Gerrard’s starting line-up when Rangers host Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The right-back has not featured at all this year after undergoing appendix surgery but is in contention to face Jack Ross’ side.

Greg Stewart (groin) is also available but Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack (both calf) and Filip Helander (foot) remain sidelined while Florian Kamberi will not be allowed to face his parent club.

Hibernian defender Adam Jackson is back from illness.

Like Kamberi, Greg Docherty cannot play after moving from Rangers to Hibs on loan.

Defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous and midfielder Stevie Mallan (all knee) remain out.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Patterson, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Hagi, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Foderingham.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, McGinn, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Omeonga, McNulty, Bogdan.