Darwin Nunez warned over Liverpool future as forward set to ‘lose biggest ally’

Liverpool’s defeat to Everton this week means only the unlikeliest of turnarounds will mean Jurgen Klopp can sign off with a second Premier League title.

The Reds sit three points behind leaders Arsenal and saw Manchester City move ahead of them on Thursday evening when the defending championship eased past Brighton.

When the curtain falls on the current season, Liverpool’s post-Klopp era will begin in earnest, with their new manager - whoever that may be - linking up with a new sporting director in Richard Hughes meaning changes to the playing squad are likely.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

While a new centre-back to complement and eventually replace Virgil van Dijk will be a priority this summer, questions are also being asked about the Reds’ attack.

The Goodison reverse saw Liverpool fail to score for the third time in five games across all competitions, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez both guilty of missing a series of chances.

Nunez, who has scored just one goal in his last seven Premier League matches, has been the focal point for much of the supporters’ criticism and may face an uncertain future, according to The Telegraph.

They claim that Klopp is the Nunez’s ‘biggest ally’, with Hughes and incoming FSG chief executive of football Michael Edwards ‘are entitled to look coldly upon the Uruguayan’s contribution’ as he was signed by a previous regime.

A decision is therefore due to be made on whether the club believe that the 24-year-old can make the necessary improvements to spearhead a Liverpool attack that will be playing in next season’s expanded Champions League, or if they look to recoup funds and replace him.

