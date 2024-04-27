League One promotion and relegation permutations: Who needs what on the final day?

By Steven Chicken
published

There's an automatic promotion place, all but one of the play-off berths and one relegation spot still to fill on the final day

Portsmouth City players celebrate winning the Sky Bet League One competition during a cup presentation following the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park on April 20, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

League One has already decided its champion, one play-off place and three of the relegated teams this season, but that still leaves something to play for in all the key positions of the third tier table on the final day.

Second place should realistically be sewn up, but it's still mathematically possible for Derby County to blow it, while the play-off picture remains incredibly murky with four sides battling it out for just two remaining places.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.