Jamie McGrath eyeing return as St Mirren host Aberdeen in Premiership
By PA Staff published
Jamie McGrath could return to the St Mirren team for the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership.
The Republic of Ireland midfielder has missed the past two games after being affected by transfer speculation but has since held positive talks with manager Jim Goodwin.
Defender Conor McCarthy remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.
Aberdeen will run the rule over Ross McCrorie after the defender went off at half-time against Edinburgh City at the weekend.
New signing Vicente Besuijen is awaiting a visa before being able to make his Dons debut.
Marley Watkins, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still out, while American midfielder Dante Polvara is still waiting for his introduction to Scottish football.
