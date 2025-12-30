How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle: TV and streaming information for Turf Moor showdown
Burnley and Newcastle United do battle in Lancashire - here's how to watch the Premier League contest
Watch Burnley vs Newcastle United today as Scott Parker's side hosts the Magpies at Turf Moor.
FourFourTwo is here with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET
• Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Burnley will be hoping to compound Newcastle's away woes as they host Eddie Howe's side.
The Clarets earned a spirited point against Everton last time out, drawing 0-0, with very little being created in terms of chances on goal.
Newcastle were beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford after Patrick Dorgu's first-half goal proved the only difference between themselves and Manchester United.
The Magpies dominated the second half but slipped to yet another defeat on the road, their fifth of the season.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle in the UK
Burnley vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.
The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.
Watch Burnley vs Newcastle in the US
Burnley vs Newcastle will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.
How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
Watch Burnley vs Newcastle from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
Can I still get tickets to Burnley vs Newcastle?
Hospitality tickets for Burnley vs Newcastle United at Turf Moor are still available to purchase via Seat Unique.
Burnley hospitality at the historic Turf Moor provides exclusive lounge access and padded seats with superb views. Guests enjoy inclusive drinks, delicious gourmet dining options, and a matchday programme. Live entertainment and Q&As with club legends are also featured, creating a luxurious and comprehensive matchday experience for all groups.
Burnley vs Newcastle: Premier League preview
Burnley are now undefeated in their last two Premier League games, drawing against Bournemouth and Everton in back-to-back games.
Parker's side had little to boast about at the top of the pitch against the Toffees a few days ago, managing 16 shots on goal, but not one was on target.
Zian Fleming and Armando Broja are being asked to carry the burden in attack, with Lyle Foster currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
It remains to be seen whether the Clarets opt to try and add more bodies in the January market, with Maxime Esteve now set for a spell on the sidelines.
Newcastle's dreadful away form continued against Manchester United, with the Magpies now having won just one game on their travels in the Premier League all season.
Howe's men had two-thirds of the possession at the Theatre of Dreams, and even saw the Red Devils change their formation to a four-at-the-back early on, which clearly confused Newcastle's initial game plan.
The Magpies have more than enough to beat Burnley, and could perhaps start Yoane Wissa from the off. Whether he does so alongside Nick Woltemade remains to be seen.
Fabian Schar partnered Malick Thiaw in defence, with Lewis Hall arguably Newcastle's star performer last time out.
Burnley vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Burnley 1-3 Newcastle United
We fancy Newcastle to finally get a second away win of the season against the Clarets, with Woltemade back amongst the goals.
