How to watch West Ham vs Brighton online, on TV and from anywhere today

West Ham vs Brighton key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

West Ham are now seven games without a win and pressure is mounting on Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Hammers have looked a shell of their former selves this term, winning just three times thus far.

Brighton have six wins, six draws and six defeats from 18 outings, and are 13th heading into their latest clash.

The Seagulls are five games without a win, as Fabian Hurzeler's men lost 2-1 at Arsenal just a few days ago.

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton in the UK

West Ham vs Brighton will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch West Ham vs Brighton in the US

West Ham vs Brighton will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch West Ham vs Brighton from anywhere

Out of the country when West Ham vs Brighton is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

West Ham vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Recent rumours have suggested Espirito Santo is again facing a race against time to save his job.

The Hammers are inside the bottom three and are now five points from safety, with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest now five points clear.

West Ham have shipped goals at an alarming rate, conceding 36 after 18 games, at an average of two a game.

Whether things begin to turn remains to be seen, with Jarrod Bowen only scoring five times in the Premier League to this point.

Brighton's loss at Arsenal means it's now no win in five, with their last success coming against Nottingham Forest at the end of December.

Hoping to end 2025 with victory, the Seagulls ran Premier League leaders Arsenal close just days ago, falling by 2-1 in the capital.

Diego Gomez made it interesting with just under half an hour to play, with Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Georginio Rutter the difference.

West Ham vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-0 Brighton

The Hammers have shown some positive signs, and we think they will get a much-needed win against Brighton on this occasion.