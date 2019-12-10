Jed Wallace earns manager praise as Millwall edge Bristol City

In-form Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace received glowing praise from boss Gary Rowett after his goal and assist had spurred his side to a surprise 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win at Bristol City.

The visitors took an 11th-minute lead when Wallace’s effort beat Dan Bentley’s dive and it was 2-0 after 70 minutes after centre-back Jake Cooper rose highest to head home a Wallace free-kick.

Substitute Callum O’Dowda gave City hope with a right-footed shot from 15 yards six minutes from time.

But in a frantic finish, goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski produced a fine save with an outstretched leg to deny another substitute – Pedro Pereira – an injury-time equaliser and Millwall hung on for the narrow win.

Rowett said: “It seems Jed Wallace is instrumental in everything we achieve at the moment. His recent stats are unbelievable.

“But he would be the first to admit that 10 other players are providing the structure from which he can score and assist.

“Our first-half performance tonight was outstanding against a very good side. I thought we were solid and always carried a threat going forward.

“The only thing that disappoints me is that when we concede goals we tend to drop off, which left us hanging on in this game.

“It’s hard not to do that, but it is something we need to be better at. Overall, however, I couldn’t be happier.

“We are not setting any specific targets for the season, but we are on a good run and that breeds confidence.

“City are difficult to play against when they keep on getting high balls into the box, but we defended strongly when we had to.”

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson was disappointed with the performance of a number of his players at the beginning of the match.

He said: “It was too little too late from us. I will be asking three or four players why they were so below par at the start.

“Millwall are a good side with a good manager and made things difficult for us. But for most of the game we were not ourselves.

“The spirit in the camp showed through with the late onslaught, but it didn’t prove enough and we can have no complaints.

“It’s a setback. But we have no divine right to beat teams like Millwall and you have to expect strange results from time to time in a league as competitive as the Championship.

“We have another home game on Saturday against Blackburn and must bounce back quickly.

“Perhaps I should have made changes tonight, but you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t when on a good run.

“We know we are better than that and I will have to go into a few things with the squad before Saturday.”