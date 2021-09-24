Jim Goodwin expects to have an unchanged squad as St Mirren take on Aberdeen

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects to have an unchanged squad for Sunday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Aberdeen.

Charles Dunne (hamstring) and Greg Kiltie (knee) remain on the sidelines, but both are described by the manager as “making great progress” in their comeback bids.

Defender Dunne should be back after the next international break, with attacker Kiltie due to return in late October.

Ryan Hedges is set to return from a hamstring injury for the Dons with manager Stephen Glass weighing up whether to start the Welshman or bring him off the bench.

Fellow attacker Marley Watkins remains out with his own hamstring injury.

Andy Considine is a long-term absentee following knee surgery.