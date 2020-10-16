Jim Goodwin hopes home advantage can kick-start St Mirren

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has urged his players to capitalise on a run of home games to kick-start their season.

Goodwin’s side have suffered six consecutive Scottish Premiership defeats and go into Saturday’s visit of Motherwell as one of three teams on seven points at the bottom of the table.

But they have home games against Hamilton and Dundee United immediately after Saturday and follow them with a home tie against Morton in the Betfred Cup.

“The players are delighted with that, you would always rather play at your own stadium, so we have that to look forward to,” said Goodwin, who has three unnamed players missing after two positive Covid-19 cases.

“Obviously it’s not quite the same without fans there to cheer you on, which is a huge disappointment to everybody.

“But I have to credit the players, and every team, all the players have done great with that situation because they have done well to motivate themselves and to make sure that the games are played at a level of intensity that matters. They haven’t just been going through the motions.

“We are delighted to be back on our own patch in what is going to be an extremely difficult game.”

Saints have taken five points from Betfred Cup games against Partick Thistle and Queen of the South since a much-improved performance in their most recent league game, which ended in a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “We have to try and approach the game the same way we did the Aberdeen game, obviously with a different outcome.

“If we can take seven points or nine points from the next three games that could really catapult us up the table.”