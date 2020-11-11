Joe Gomez returns to Liverpool after suffering knee injury on England duty

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad after sustaining a knee problem, the Football Association has announced.

The 23-year-old centre-back suffered the injury in a training session at St George’s Park.

He has pulled out of the squad to face the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland and returned to his club for further diagnosis.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: “We can’t speculate the exact nature of the injury, it’s not possible until we have seen scans.

“My immediate thoughts are with him because he has had some difficulties with injuries in the past.

“We are hoping it’s not going to be a long-term one. We just have to wait and see.”