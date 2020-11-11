Trending

Joe Gomez returns to Liverpool after suffering knee injury on England duty

By

Denmark v England – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – League A – Parken Stadium
(Image credit: Nick Potts)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad after sustaining a knee problem, the Football Association has announced.

The 23-year-old centre-back suffered the injury in a training session at St George’s Park.

He has pulled out of the squad to face the Republic of Ireland, Iceland and Denmark and returned to his club for further diagnosis.