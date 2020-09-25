Joe Newell confident Hibs can take something from Celtic

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell will take growing confidence to Celtic Park after ending Rangers’ clean sheet record.

Hibs held the Scottish Premiership leaders to a 2-2 draw at Easter Road last weekend and now travel to Glasgow to take on the champions.

Jack Ross’ side are only three points off the top and two behind Celtic and Newell insists they are right to believe they can continue their good form at Parkhead.

“We have had a good start and the result last week showed that we are a good team and we feel we should be up that end of the table,” the former Peterborough and Rotherham player said.

“I thought we played well. I’m sure Rangers will feel they had chances to win the game but so did we.

“We are going into the Celtic game full of confidence. All aspects on the pitch – we are defending well as a unit, hold our own threats going forward, on the counter and when we are in control of possession as well.

“You have to go in believing that you can get something from the game. The way we are playing at the minute, we are full of confidence.

“Rangers hadn’t conceded a goal so for us to score two and miss a couple of chances we could have taken on another day shows that we have got that side of us.”

The 27-year-old added: “Confidence is massive in sport so it’s important that we have got a lot at the minute.

“Look at Hamilton, last year they went to Ibrox and got a result. On any given day a team can turn up and do well.

“It’s about having belief in yourself and your team-mates and trust in the coaching staff to set you up right. It’s a big part of going there, believing you can get something.”