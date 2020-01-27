Jonathan Afolabi and Conor Hazard depart Celtic on loan

Celtic have sent Jonathan Afolabi and Conor Hazard out on loan to Dunfermline and Dundee respectively until the end of the season.

Young forward Afolabi has yet to make a first-team appearance since joining Celtic from Southampton last summer and heads to the Ladbrokes Championship play-off hopefuls in search of regular senior football.

Goalkeeper Hazard returns to Dundee, where he played five times during an emergency loan spell earlier this season.