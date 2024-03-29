'I wasn't as gifted but I tried hard' – Shaun Maloney recalls playing tennis with Andy and Jamie Murray as a youngster

By Ed McCambridge
published

The Wigan gaffer and FA Cup-winning former player on his days as a tennis prodigy in Scotland

From Roy Keane and boxing to Phil Neville and cricket, there are countless examples of professional footballers that could have made a go of a career in an entirely different sport. 

Being ludicrously talented at even one discipline is what most people dream of, let alone two. Reigning Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney – who also starred for the Latics, as well as Celtic, Aston Villa and Scotland during his playing career – was just that type of prodigy. As a youngster Maloney was considered a top tennis prospect as well as a gifted footballer, leading to rumours that he used to take on Wimbledon winner Andy Murray in his youth.

