Ally McCoist's Old Firm claim is a huge disappointment - and unlike the beloved commentator

Ally McCoist seemingly expects he will commit a crime by stirring up hatred relating to age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity at this Sunday’s Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

McCoist apparently thinks that he and the rest of Glasgow’s football-supporting public will prove utterly incapable of resisting the urge to remain within those limitations, like a normal civilised person would as a matter of basic compassion.

New legislation in Scotland would deem that kind of hateful behaviour to be a hate crime under The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, which was passed as statute three years ago but only came into effect this week.

Coming out against the new law, former Rangers and Scotland striker McCoist criticised the bill, which has been attacked elsewhere on grounds of ‘free speech’ concerns. Because of course the right to say whatever harmful and discriminatory things that bubble up from our darkest recesses is definitely a worthy cause that should be protected.

As reported by the Daily Mail, McCoist said on talkSPORT, “We've got a hate bill by the way, a hate bill has been passed in the country.

“And I can guarantee you, next Sunday at Ibrox, I along with 48,000 will be committing a breach of that hate bill in the particular Rangers vs Celtic game we are all going to. It is madness.”

Another idea: just don't commit any hate crimes and you don’t need to worry about it?

McCoist added that he feels the law will prove difficult to enforce, saying, “That's exactly what the police think about it. The police spokesperson has come out and more or less said that.

“He obviously can't because he'll get himself in trouble. He's implied it - everybody with two brain cells in their head knows it's absolute madness, crazy. There is nobody in our country who thinks that is a good idea, who I have spoken to.”

Broaden your social circles a bit, Ally.

