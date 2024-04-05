Gordon Strachan reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson stood apart from football booze culture

Gordon Strachan has shared quite the insight into what it was like coming through as a professional footballer in Scotland in the 1970s.

The former Manchester United, Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder also earned 50 caps for his country after coming through the ranks at Dundee.

But Strachan admits it was not until he left his boyhood club to link up with Sir Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen that he really had a true sense of professionalism drilled into him.

Strachan: 'I'd never had wine in my life - they put me home in a taxi'

Strachan played under Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strachan told FourFourTwo: “Once, when I was in hospital after ripping a toenail to pieces, Tommy [Gemmell, Dundee manager] turned up with Willie [Wallace, assistant manager], two bottles of wine and a dozen cans of lager.

“They then regaled me for four hours about the 1967 European Cup Final.” (Both had played for Celtic as they beat Inter in the final).

“It would have been great at any other time, but I was in agony. The three of them were incredible characters.

“I learned nothing about being professional while at Dundee – Thursday was a night out on the drink because that was when you received your wages.

“I always had a work ethic, but that got muddied by a lack of professionalism. It wasn’t just Dundee; it was all of Scottish football at the time. It was only when I went to Aberdeen and worked with Sir Alex that things changed.”

Strachan played with Jimmy Johnstone (Image credit: Getty Images)

That culture extended to the Dundee playing squad too. Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone was a teammate of Strachan’s, who admitted: “I was a bit star-struck.

“[Hibs icon and Scotland international] Pat Stanton was my biggest hero, and he still is, but I had these other satellite heroes like Jinky (Jimmy Smith), George Best and Pele. You’re not going to see much of Pele around.

“Once, Jimmy [Johnstone] and I were injured and he said, 'Would you like to go for some lunch?'

"I was used to a pie and Coca-Cola outside Boots at lunchtime, but he offered me some wine. I’d never had a glass of wine in my life and I said: ‘Aye, no bother’.

“We carried on drinking back at my house, then ended up in Perthshire. Walking with Jimmy, I passed this big bay window; I looked to the right and the manager, Tommy Gemmell, was staring at me. I was sent home in a taxi.”

