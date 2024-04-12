Explained: Why Fiorentina have cost Celtic and Rangers an automatic Champions League group stage spot

By Chris Flanagan
published

The Scottish Premiership have had a direct spot for several years – but that's soon set to end, following results this week

Viktoria Plzen took on Fiorentina
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celtic and Rangers have lost their automatic place in the Champions League group stage for 2025/26 – because Fiorentina failed to win at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night.

The Scottish Premiership champions have qualified directly for the group stage in each of the past three campaigns, and will do so again next season too. But only the top 10 countries in UEFA’s club rankings receive automatic spots, and it’s now been confirmed that Scotland have fallen outside of the top 10 following their clubs’ performance in Europe this season.

