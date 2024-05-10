David Seaman: ‘Southgate doesn’t need to triumph at Euro 2024 to be remembered as a successful England manager – win or lose, he’s still done a fantastic job’

Euro 2024 is expected to be Gareth Southgate’s last major tournament as England manager, after a period of nearly eight years in the job.

And he has overseen significant progress for a national team that was floundering following a dismal Euro 2016 campaign under Roy Hodgson. In the years since, the Three Lions have reached the semi-finals of a World Cup and the Euro 2020 final, only losing the latter on penalties.

Still, Southgate’s most ardent critics insist he must win a tournament to cement his legacy as a great England manager. Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman, though, insists Southgate should be considered a success regardless of what happens this summer.

David Seaman earned 75 caps for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“For me, that’s only the pressure that the media put on him,” Seaman tells FourFourTwo. “If he doesn’t hang around, Gareth has done a fantastic job. But would I have him for the next two to four years? Yes I would.

“We’re in a great place to win something now, so let’s not put too much pressure on ourselves. I’ve been in England squads where there’s so much expectation on us, and it doesn’t help. We’re now in the best position we’ve been in for a long time, with a real chance of doing something special in Germany.

“What Gareth has managed to do is get us to a place where we are, if not favourites, then certainly second favourites to win the trophy. Euro 2020 was special, the 2018 World Cup was great, and it would be ideal from my point of view if he won something during his time as England boss.”

Gareth Southgate led England to the final of Euro 2020 (Image credit: PA)

Seaman also believes that Southgate would be wise to stick to his familiar contingent of players, even with Cole Palmer in scintillating form for Chelsea.

“There are quite a lot of players like him on the fringes, but I don’t think Gareth will go too far away from the experienced players he’s played up to now,” Seaman adds. “I don’t think there will be any surprises. Why change a good thing? It’s working.

“Now, you just need a bit of luck, for your key players to stay fit and avoid injury. Yes, he may add a bit of gold dust with someone like Cole Palmer, but it’s a different pressure playing for your club to playing for your country.”

