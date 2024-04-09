Rangers vs Celtic: 24 hours in Glasgow ticking the Old Firm off my football bucket list

By Matthew Ketchell
Contributions from
Adam Clery
 published

With the Old Firm being one of the most famous derbies in world football, and Ibrox being an iconic stadium, this was a long sought-after game and ground tick

Adam Clery and Matthew Ketchell from FourFourTwo at Ibrox for Rangers vs Celtic in April 2024
FourFourTwo staff members Adam Clery and Matthew Ketchell got their first ever taste of an Old Firm derby (Image credit: Future)

Watching the Rangers crowd go through the gears from the back of the main stand at Ibrox, 20 minutes before a potentially title-deciding Old Firm encounter, is special. Equally unique was watching a 50,000+ strong home crowd perform an emergency stop of total silence 21 seconds into the game.

A freak opening goal for Celtic set up an Old Firm derby for the ages, and the sight and sound of a revved up Rangers crowd being switched off in a single second will stick in the memory as one of the oddest things I’ve ever witnessed inside a football stadium.

Tit for tat fan restrictions on away contingents have meant no away supporters at all have been allowed into Old Firm games for over a year now. Visiting team goals in Old Firms without away fans creates a noise vacuum that brings the atmosphere to an eerie halt. It's an odd experience, and is a negative for this famous fixture. 

