Juan Mata tells the story of THAT special strike at Anfield for Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata leaps into the air at Anfield to score a dazzling bicycle kick.

Juan Mata has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo all the finer details regarding his wonderful bicycle kick for Manchester United in 2015.

Dubbed one of the best goals Anfield has ever seen, the Spaniard leapt into the air to smash an effort past Simon Mignolet in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

In a game where Steven Gerrard was almost dismissed for Liverpool, Mata's goal continues to live long in the memory for not only him but for plenty of Manchester United supporters, too.

WATCH | How Rasmus Hojlund Would Complete Ten Hag's Man United

"The first that comes to mind is the bicycle kick for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield," began the 36-year-old in an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo.

"It was a special afternoon. I also remember my first league goal with Valencia, the one I scored on my Chelsea debut, my first with Spain in Extremadura and the one in the final of the 2012 European Championship.

"But surely the most beautiful was the one in that match at Anfield against the eternal rivals."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having also added another during the second half to complete a fine brace in the victory on Merseyside, Mata spent eight long years with Manchester United before eventually departing in 2022.

Juan Mata during his time with Manchester United.

Speaking back in 2015, the former Chelsea man also admitted how his special strike would live long in the memory for years and years to come.

"I think it's my best game in a United shirt, yes," he added. "It's a massive game, probably the biggest in English football, so to score two goals is great for me.

"The second goal has to be up there with my best. After Steven Gerrard was sent off we needed a second goal because they pushed us to the end.

"It was important for me. The last few months I've not had the best moment. It is the manager who decides but I'm happy today."

More Juan Mata stories

8 times Chelsea hijacked 'done' deals



12 youngsters who decided to leave big clubs early – and were much better off



Manchester United: Former number 8 has say as Bruno Fernandes takes famous shirt