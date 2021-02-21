Josh Doig savours first Hibs goal as league revival continues against Hamilton

Josh Doig insisted that Hibernian have shrugged off Betfred Cup disappointment following his landmark contribution to their fine Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Easter Road side were beaten 3-0 by St Johnstone in the cup semi-final at Hampden Park a month ago and then lost 1-0 to league leaders Rangers.

However, the 2-0 win over 10-man Hamilton at Easter Road on Saturday made it four league wins in a row for Jack Ross’ side who remain four points ahead of fourth-placed Aberdeen with a game in hand over the Dons.

Doig scored his first goal for the Leith club in the 69th minute with a header from Martin Boyle’s deflected cross after the Hibs attacker had opened the scoring in the first half and the 18-year-old full-back is looking to keep the form going.

He told Hibs’ YouTube channel: “There is always going to be set backs throughout the season. We knew that coming into the season.

“It is how we react to them and we reacted well and have started to get back to winning ways and we will push on from here now.

“It was my first senior goal, something I will remember for the rest of my life. What a big moment it was (for me) and for my family. I was delighted and it was a big win.

“It is another three points, we know how hard it was. Hamilton worked so hard but we did the dirty side well. It wasn’t the prettiest game but we got the three points.”

Hamilton started the game well but were reduced to 10 men in the 11th minute when 18-year-old defender Jamie Hamilton was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Napier for a challenge on Boyle.

The speedy Hibs forward then fired the home side into the lead a minute later with a curling shot from the edge of the box before having a penalty saved by Accies keeper Ryan Fulton.

Hamilton’s struggle at the wrong end of the table continues – bottom team Ross County have a chance to go above them against Celtic on Sunday night – but boss Brian Rice insists his side will not be found wanting in the run-in.

He told HamiltonTV: “The effort and desire not to get beat was there.

“We know we are in a dog fight and they are up for it.

“I spoke to Jack Ross and he said what a difficult game it was for them and I want it to be like that every week.

“We are disappointed to lose to Hibs with 10 men and that makes me proud of them. As a group I couldn’t have asked for any more.”