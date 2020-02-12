Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw to undergo hip surgery and miss rest of the season

Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw will not play again this season as he prepares to undergo surgery in the United States, the Sky Bet Championship club has revealed.

The 28-year-old is to head for the Steadman Clinic in Colorado for an operation to address the hip problem which has limited him to just eight appearances during the current campaign, the last of them in a 1-0 league defeat at Charlton on September 28.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Following discussions with various experts, the decision has been made to send Adam Forshaw to the US to visit the Steadman Clinic in Colorado for hip surgery.

“Adam will work with surgeon Dr Marc Philippon, known for performing joint preservation techniques utilising arthroscopic hip surgery to treat painful joint injury in high-level athletes who constantly use powerful hip rotation.

“Knowing that surgery was likely to end his season, Forshaw and the medical team at Leeds United have explored every possible alternative action to try and get the influential midfielder back to fitness to help his team-mates as we approach the final stage of the campaign.

“Unfortunately all parties have now decided the time has come for Adam to go under the knife to allow him to return in time for pre-season.”

Forshaw joined the Elland Road club in £4.5milion switch from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and has made 52 appearances.