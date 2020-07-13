Livingston bring in Salim Kouider-Aissa

Livingston have announced the signing of Salim Kouider-Aissa on a two-year-deal with the option of a third.

The 24-year-old striker has joined from Queen’s Park where he scored 17 times in 36 appearances last season.

Kouider-Aissa, who had been on trial, told the club’s official Twitter account that he is delighted with the prospect of Premiership football.

He said: “Obviously I’ve been in for a couple of weeks now training with the boys and I have found it brilliant,

“I have enjoyed every minute of it. I am just happy to finally sign.

“They are playing in the Premiership, it’s a big opportunity that you can’t give up, to be given the opportunity to come and play, hopefully break into the team and see what I can do.”

The former Stirling Albion, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir player joined Queen’s Park last summer from junior side Kilsyth Rangers.

Manager Gary Holt has also brought in Alan Forrest, Jack Fitzwater, Matej Poplatnik and Robby McCrorie ahead of the new season, which starts on August 1.