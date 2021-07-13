Loyalty played big part as Liam Kelly returns to Motherwell on permanent deal

Liam Kelly claims a sense of loyalty to Motherwell underpinned his decision to return to the club on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his time at Fir Park after joining on loan from Queens Park Rangers in January.

The former Livingston goalkeeper had offers for his services this summer but with his Steelmen experience in mind, he opted for a three-year deal with Graham Alexander’s side.

Ahead of the Premier Sports Cup group game against Queen’s Park on Wednesday night, Kelly said: “I really enjoyed my time here and by the end of my career I want to play as many games as I possibly can.

“If I can do that somewhere I love being, then that is even better.

“I get on really well with everyone here, it is such a well-run club and I am just delighted that they wanted me as well.

“It became apparent that I wasn’t going to be used as much (at QPR) as I would like to have been used and ultimately I would rather play for somebody than watch someone else play.

“I loved my time at QPR. There is a lot of good people there. (I have) nothing bad to say about them but that’s football sometimes, you just go your separate ways.

“I am delighted Motherwell came in for me in January as well.

“An element of loyalty came into my decision to come back here.

“It was Motherwell in January and I remembered that when I had to make my decision and they played me every game.

“Playing football is probably the most important thing to me. It might not be to other people, they might have other factors in their decisions but playing is the most important thing to me and I really enjoy being here.

“I felt the trust from the manager, the staff, goalkeeping coaches – there is a massive element of trust towards me.”