Malky Mackay delighted as David Cancola extends Ross County stay

Malky Mackay revealed his delight at David Cancola signing a new deal with Ross County.

The 25-year-old Austrian midfielder joined the Staggies from Czech side Slovan Liberec last summer and made 18 appearances, notching his first County goal against Livingston in December.

After successfully completing the Visa process, Cancola will now join the squad for another season at the Global Energy Stadium and boss Mackay said: “It’s fantastic to keep a player of David’s quality in Dingwall.

“We saw some really positive performances from him last season and he settled into the Highlands very quickly.

“We have created a pathway for players here that allows them to see our process.

“We spend a lot of time identifying talent and recruiting players that add to our football club, we then develop them and ultimately reward them for their development.”