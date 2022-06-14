Malky Mackay delighted as David Cancola extends Ross County stay
By PA Staff published
Malky Mackay revealed his delight at David Cancola signing a new deal with Ross County.
The 25-year-old Austrian midfielder joined the Staggies from Czech side Slovan Liberec last summer and made 18 appearances, notching his first County goal against Livingston in December.
After successfully completing the Visa process, Cancola will now join the squad for another season at the Global Energy Stadium and boss Mackay said: “It’s fantastic to keep a player of David’s quality in Dingwall.
“We saw some really positive performances from him last season and he settled into the Highlands very quickly.
“We have created a pathway for players here that allows them to see our process.
“We spend a lot of time identifying talent and recruiting players that add to our football club, we then develop them and ultimately reward them for their development.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.