'Sir Alex Ferguson never forgives me' Manchester United legend STILL hasn't buried the hatchet with Premier League icon

Alex Ferguson’s influence still looms large at Manchester United. His physical presence at Old Trafford is frequently commented upon and the involvement of his former players in the dressing room is only ever one managerial sacking away.

Ferguson earned his status at Man United by delivering trophy after trophy throughout the 1990s and 2000s but there were more than a few infamous instances of turbulence along the way.

One particularly memorable occurrence was the transfer saga around teenage Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel, who was announced and even unveiled as a new signing from Oslo club Lyn.

John Obi Mikel never played for Manchester United, signing instead for Chelsea

The details of what followed are murky to say the least, but Mikel ended up joining Chelsea in 2006 after more than a year of negotiations between the Blues, United, Lyn.

The matter was settled and Mikel played 249 Premier League matches for Chelsea between 2006 and 2017, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with the west London club.

John Obi Mikel

Two decades on, Mikel revealed to the Mirror that the saga has not been forgotten either by him or his would-be manager, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever.

“Nobody turns down Fergie,” said the former Nigeria international. “The gaffer never forgives! I met him a couple of times and he told me: ‘Oh yeah, I forgive you.’

“But I think we both know he never forgives! Every time I see him he says to me: ‘That’s the one that got away.’

“For every player out there, if you have the opportunity to choose between [clubs] don’t be afraid to go for the unknown. There might be something better out there. Don’t be scared to make big decisions.”

Mikel enjoyed huge success at Stamford Bridge, initially under Jose Mourinho. He won the Premier League in 2009/10 and 2014/15, the FA Cup four times in total, and the League Cup twice.

Alex Ferguson won the Premier League in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea achieved their ultimate goal in 2011-12 after a number of failed attempts, winning the Champions League final in Munich with Mikel at the base of Roberto Di Matteo’s midfield.

Now 38, the former Middlesbrough and Stoke City man also helped Nigeria to their third Africa Cup of Nations win. He played the full 90 minutes of the Super Eagles’ 1-0 final win against Burkina Faso in Johannesburg in February 2013 and was named Man of the Match.

“There’s never any regret for me to turn down Manchester United to go to Chelsea, which was a club that was transitioning, finding a way to win and also setting a new culture of the whole club and making history as well,” added Mikel.