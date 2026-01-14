Jude Bellingham issues explicit response to Real Madrid fake news as England star's anger shows
Jude Bellingham has denied reports suggesting he played a part in Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid demise
Real Madrid parted company with first-team manager Xabi Alonso earlier this week following Los Blancos' defeat by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final.
Alonso has since been replaced by Real Madrid Castilla head coach Alvaro Arbeloa as interim boss.
Rumours have arisen in the wake of Alonso's exit suggesting key Real Madrid players did not see eye-to-eye with the decorated former midfielder, which contributed to his exit by mutual agreement.
Jude Bellingham describes Real Madrid rumours as 'a load of sh*t'
Two such individuals have been named in various reports as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The latter has issued an expletive retort, aiming to set the record straight on Alonso's brief tenure.
“Until now I’ve let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time,” Bellingham wrote on the JB5 app, which claims to 'bring exclusive behind-the-scenes content, real-time match updates, and in-game stats straight from the pitch'. “But honestly... what a load of sh*t.
“Truly feel sorry for the people that hang on to every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy,” Bellingham added.
Throughout Alonso's six-and-a-half month stay at Santiago Bernabeu, there were reports of players supposedly not taking to the World Cup winner's methods.
Whilst their identities stayed unknown, and reports remained unconfirmed, that did not stop several outlets speculating on who it could be.
Bellingham has been a regular for Real Madrid this season, completing 90 minutes in their recent Super Cup defeat.
Mbappe, meanwhile, has attempted to set the record straight in his own way, declaring on social media platforms that it was a 'pleasure' to learn from and work under Alonso.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
