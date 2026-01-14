Jude Bellingham issues explicit response to Real Madrid fake news as England star's anger shows

Jude Bellingham has denied reports suggesting he played a part in Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid demise

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 20: Xabi Alonso, head coach of Real Madrid, talks to Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid CF during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium on December 20, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Xabi Alonso delivers pitchside instructions to Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid parted company with first-team manager Xabi Alonso earlier this week following Los Blancos' defeat by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

Alonso has since been replaced by Real Madrid Castilla head coach Alvaro Arbeloa as interim boss.

Jude Bellingham describes Real Madrid rumours as 'a load of sh*t'

Real Madrid&#039;s English midfielder #05 Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 26 , 2025.

Bellingham celebrates scoring against Barcelona, October 2025 (Image credit: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

Two such individuals have been named in various reports as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The latter has issued an expletive retort, aiming to set the record straight on Alonso's brief tenure.

“Until now I’ve let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time,” Bellingham wrote on the JB5 app, which claims to 'bring exclusive behind-the-scenes content, real-time match updates, and in-game stats straight from the pitch'. “But honestly... what a load of sh*t.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 10: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso holds a press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final to be played against Barcelona, on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is out at Santiago Bernabeu (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Truly feel sorry for the people that hang on to every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy,” Bellingham added.

Throughout Alonso's six-and-a-half month stay at Santiago Bernabeu, there were reports of players supposedly not taking to the World Cup winner's methods.

Whilst their identities stayed unknown, and reports remained unconfirmed, that did not stop several outlets speculating on who it could be.

Bellingham has been a regular for Real Madrid this season, completing 90 minutes in their recent Super Cup defeat.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has attempted to set the record straight in his own way, declaring on social media platforms that it was a 'pleasure' to learn from and work under Alonso.

