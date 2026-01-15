Is Mohammed Kudus injured? Premier League injury update on Spurs forward

Mohammed Kudus has been out since 4 January

Two under-pressure managers clash in a crucial London derby on Saturday, with both Thomas Frank and Nuno Espirito Santo in need of a win.

Spurs will be the favourites as they take on relegation-threatened West Ham, but there will be plenty of nerves on both sides.

Tottenham have won just two of their 10 home games in the Premier League, but could they be boosted by the return of Mohammed Kudus?

Mohammed Kudus injury latest ahead of Tottenham v West Ham

Get premium Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

Kudus has been out of action since suffering a thigh injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland on 4 January.

But a return against former club West Ham will not be happening, with the Ghana international set for a longer spell on the sidelines.

Mohammed Kudus joined Spurs from West Ham last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mohammed Kudus unfortunately is a bigger one to the tendon in the quad. That is one where we expect him back after the March international break,” Frank said earlier this month.

The forward has struggled for consistency since making the £55m switch across London, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 19 league appearances.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled to replace Kudus, after his five goals and three assists in 32 league appearances last term helped them steer clear of the bottom three.

His continued absence is a blow for Spurs, who have several other injury concerns as they look to arrest their worrying form.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are all currently out, leaving Frank thin on options in attack.

Thomas Frank is under increasing pressure at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs have strengthened in midfield, though, with the signing of former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

Frank’s side currently sit 14th in the Premier League and fans will demand immediate improvement.

West Ham are seven points adrift of safety after losing to Nottingham Forest last time out.