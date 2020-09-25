Manchester City struggling with lengthy injury list ahead of Leicester clash

Manchester City have a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leicester.

Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all injured and Nicolas Otamendi may also miss out due to a niggle.

Ilkay Gundogan is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus and Aymeric Laporte is doubtful having only returned to training last week following his positive Covid-19 test. A number of Academy players may make the squad.

Leicester will be without Wilfred Ndidi, who is set for surgery on an abductor injury.

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans should return after recovering from a thigh problem and having completed his three-match suspension for being sent off against Manchester United at the end of last season.

Winger Cengiz Under is waiting for international clearance to be completed on a season-long loan from Roma. Demarai Gray has a stomach bug and full-back Ricardo Pereira continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Rodri, Fernandinho, Doyle, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Delap, Nmecha, Palmer.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Vardy, Perez, Ward, Morgan, Fuchs, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho.