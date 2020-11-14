Manchester United Women fight back to secure thrilling derby point

Kirsty Hanson’s second-half goal helped Manchester United remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League after fighting back for a 2-2 draw against neighbours Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village.

The Blues led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.

A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the visitors’ advantage going into the break, but United hit back early in the second half through world champion Tobin Heath, who took advantage of a lapse in City’s defence to put a stunning strike past Ellie Roebuck in the 54th minute.

Substitute Hanson brought the two sides level in the 74th minute, successfully converting one of a number of chances Casey Stoney’s side were able to create in a much-improved second-half showing.