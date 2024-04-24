Liverpool: ‘It was Anfield’s greatest night and it may never be beaten’ - Jamie Carragher and Ian Rush relive a Klopp classic, exclusively with FourFourTwo

By Ed McCambridge
published

Liverpool have had countless big nights under the lights at Anfield - but for both Carragher and Rush, one night under Jurgen Klopp tops the rest

Liverpool players celebrate after making it 4-0 against Barcelona
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's long history has been littered with great nights at home stadium Anfield. Such is the level of support and belief inside the Merseyside ground, comebacks and miracles that would be impossible elsewhere occur under those floodlights on a regular basis. 

According to legendary Reds players Jamie Carragher and Ian Rush, one night looms above all others in Anfield's grand history: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona in 2019's Champions League semi-final second-leg. Jürgen Klopp's side had lost the first instalment 3-0 following a Lionel Messi masterclass and had it all to do back in England. Few believed they could.

