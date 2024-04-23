England confirm first two representatives on the plane for Euro 2024 in Germany: Refereeing duo chosen for the tournament

England has confirmed its first two official representatives heading to this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's side are bidding to go one better than their 2020 showing, as the Three Lions lost out against Italy on penalties in the final at Wembley Stadium.

With decisions to be made ahead of kick-off in June, plenty of rumours have begun to circle as to who will be selected as part of England's 26-man squad.

As anticipation continues to build ahead of the tournament, it has been confirmed which referees will head to Germany to help officiate.

England has seen two Premier League regulars selected, with Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver both selected.

Stuart Attwell and David Coote have also been given the nod by UEFA as video assistant referees for the tournament.

Atwell and Taylor have both been heavily criticised over the last week after Nottingham Forest were left outraged due to what they felt were three penalty decisions which went against them at Goodison Park.

The former, a Luton Town supporter, has been lambasted due to what Forest believes to be a particular bias given both sides are currently battling to stay in the Premier League this season.

Stuart Attwell has come under wholesale scrutiny following Nottingham Forest's clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

Some 19 officials have been chosen by UEFA for the tournament which is set to begin with hosts Germany taking on Scotland on June 14.

England's first game is not until June 16, as Southgate's men face off against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen at the Vetlins Arena.

The full list of referees selected are listed down below.

