England confirm first two representatives on the plane for Euro 2024 in Germany: Refereeing duo chosen for the tournament

By Matthew Holt
published

Euro 2024 kicks off in Munich on Friday 14 June and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July

The UEFA Euro 2024 trophy.
The UEFA Euro 2024 trophy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England has confirmed its first two official representatives heading to this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's side are bidding to go one better than their 2020 showing, as the Three Lions lost out against Italy on penalties in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.