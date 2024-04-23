Manchester United star Antony explains controversial celebration - as Neal Maupay pokes fun at Brazilian

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester United winger Antony came under criticism from the likes of Neal Maupay - but has now explained his actions

Manchester United duo Antony and Amad celebrate after a dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United star Antony has explained his recent antics at Wembley, following Brentford forward Neal Maupay criticising him.

The 24-year-old seemed to mock Coventry City's players after the Red Devils emerged victorious on penalties during their recent FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.