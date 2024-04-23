Manchester United star Antony explains controversial celebration - as Neal Maupay pokes fun at Brazilian

Manchester United star Antony has explained his recent antics at Wembley, following Brentford forward Neal Maupay criticising him.

The 24-year-old seemed to mock Coventry City's players after the Red Devils emerged victorious on penalties during their recent FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Taking to social media, Maupay couldn't hide his displeasure, which isn't entirely surprising given his usual outspoken nature both on and off the pitch.

Writing via X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bees forward admitted Antony's sly attempt to mock the Sky Blues' players is something he would even shy away from doing.

"Just for the record, not even I would do this," wrote Maupay on social media, after BBC shared a video of the Manchester United winger's celebrations.

It is also something that has attracted worldwide attention, with plenty more current and former pro's chipping in regarding the former Ajax forward's choice of celebration.

Arsenal legend David Seaman accused Antony of showing a lack of class, telling Parimatch: "You see Antony, cupping his ears to the Coventry players – come on, have some more class.

Manchester United star Antony peels away after the Red Devils emerge victorious at Wembley Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think the respect Manchester United players showed Coventry was otherwise brilliant. Rasmus Hojlund scored the winning penalty and he went to celebrate, but he was oddly on his own by the end of it.

"It was a really good game. Manchester United were dominant for 70 minutes, there's no doubt about that, so there was probably a bit of embarrassment to be 3-0 up at that stage and let it get back to 3-3 and that's what might have provoked Antony's reaction."

Antony has since reacted, however, posting, “The way our fans were treated by their player[s] was not nice and I, in the heat of the moment, I've reacted to the provocations in a natural defence of my club!”

Maupay has had his say on Antony's antics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manager Erik ten Hag was also forced to clear up the confusion surrounding the incident, as he spoke to preview Man Utd's Premier League clash with Sheffield United at Carrington.

“You have not seen the provocation, only the reaction, but he should not do it.

“I’ve also seen Harry Maguire. We should acknowledge the performance of Coventry, coming back at 70 minutes when he dominated the game.

“The game must be closed, but the return from their side was very good.”

